Denton County’s oldest charity golf tourney tops $77K

The course at the Denton Country Club sizzled over the weekend for the 34th Annual People Helping People Golf Tournament, Denton County’s longest-running charity golf event, which raised $77,287 to support United Way of Denton County.

People Helping People is one of only two outside events held at the exclusive, members-only Denton Country Club in Argyle. The tournament enticed 136 golfers representing various Denton County companies and organizations to hit the course for a scramble format for the breezy morning shotgun, according to a UWDC news release.

“Today was a great day thanks to our local vehicle dealerships,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “We thank all of the sponsors, golfers, and volunteers who come back year after year to support our community by playing a round of golf.”

Players filling the sold-out flight of 34 teams began the day with the shotgun start. The day ended at the Denton Country Club clubhouse for the 19th Hole Celebration where participants exchanged golf tales over grub and tournament winners were announced.

First place winners are David Foster, Randy Robinson, Carl Anderson and John Slaughter of Bill Utter Ford. Daniel Schofner, Gary Peppers, Garrison Papper and Tyler Jones of Toyota of Denton followed behind in second place, and the team from Caliber Construction (Scott Richterm Brody Blackmon, Mark Marshall and Korey Baley) nabbed third tier winners.

Started in 1991 at the old UNT Golf Course, the People Helping People Golf Tournament has continually garnered support from area dealerships and businesses. To date, the tournament has raised more than $1 million to support United Way of Denton County, the nonprofit said.