Mitchell: New data shows growing needs locally

Keeping all our residents top of mind is important as we look toward the future.

Denton County’s population continues to rapidly escalate, bringing economic growth and opportunities while simultaneously challenging our ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained, employed) households.

In the most recent data available, we learned the number of ALICE and poverty households grew 10.8 percent from 2021 to 2022. An estimated 32 percent of all Denton County households bring in less than the estimated $18.55 per hour wage, or $37,092 annually, needed for a single adult to survive in our county. For a four-member household with two adults, an infant and a preschooler, a family needs to bring in at least $91,956 in annual income.

Among our ALICE households in Denton County, around 66 percent are mothers with children. While most involve ages 44 and younger, an estimated 40 percent of those facing financial difficulties in Denton County are aged 65 and older. These are truly humbling and eye-opening statistics.

And with the rising costs of rent and food, we believe those estimated figures could be low. For instance, the estimates show rent at $1,149 per month. In Denton, according to Rent Café, the average rent is now $1,590 for an 883-square-foot apartment.

With the current economic challenges touching everyone, especially those individuals and families earning less, you can see where difficult decisions are being made – pay the rent but cut back on groceries. Forego the doctor’s visit and medicines to cover increased utility costs.

These decisions are being made by individuals of all ages across the board, among our senior residents, who live on fixed incomes.

At the same time, United Way of Denton County and across the state, are learning that the homelessness Point in Time count showed a 20 percent increase from 431 in January 2023 to 518 in January 2024.

As we continue to grow, we understand the importance of diversifying housing stock across Denton County to accommodate the needs of individuals and families from all income levels. And we are working closely with our cities, school districts and non-profit organizations to address the needs of our residents – from housing to availability of food to providing resources for mental health conditions, which also are showing an increase in recent years.

A startling estimate shows 1 in 5 residents, over 200,000 people, in Denton County are impacted by a diagnosable mental health condition in a single year.

When you factor in the impacts of growth in Denton County, which we do daily in Denton County with planning for roads and expanding our justice system with an additional grand jury and courts – to name a couple – we also must look at the whole picture and address the needs of our homeless and ALICE/poverty households as well.

We do not have all the answers or solutions now, but I truly believe we can work together to ensure that as Denton County continues to prosper, we take the necessary steps to ensure a better future for all our residents, regardless of income levels.

As I have always believed, helping those most in need creates a better future for us all.

