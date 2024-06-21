Friday, June 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Mitchell: New data shows growing needs locally

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Keeping all our residents top of mind is important as we look toward the future.
Denton County’s population continues to rapidly escalate, bringing economic growth and opportunities while simultaneously challenging our ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained, employed) households.

In the most recent data available, we learned the number of ALICE and poverty households grew 10.8 percent from 2021 to 2022. An estimated 32 percent of all Denton County households bring in less than the estimated $18.55 per hour wage, or $37,092 annually, needed for a single adult to survive in our county. For a four-member household with two adults, an infant and a preschooler, a family needs to bring in at least $91,956 in annual income.

Among our ALICE households in Denton County, around 66 percent are mothers with children. While most involve ages 44 and younger, an estimated 40 percent of those facing financial difficulties in Denton County are aged 65 and older. These are truly humbling and eye-opening statistics.

And with the rising costs of rent and food, we believe those estimated figures could be low. For instance, the estimates show rent at $1,149 per month. In Denton, according to Rent Café, the average rent is now $1,590 for an 883-square-foot apartment.

With the current economic challenges touching everyone, especially those individuals and families earning less, you can see where difficult decisions are being made – pay the rent but cut back on groceries. Forego the doctor’s visit and medicines to cover increased utility costs.

These decisions are being made by individuals of all ages across the board, among our senior residents, who live on fixed incomes.

At the same time, United Way of Denton County and across the state, are learning that the homelessness Point in Time count showed a 20 percent increase from 431 in January 2023 to 518 in January 2024.

As we continue to grow, we understand the importance of diversifying housing stock across Denton County to accommodate the needs of individuals and families from all income levels. And we are working closely with our cities, school districts and non-profit organizations to address the needs of our residents – from housing to availability of food to providing resources for mental health conditions, which also are showing an increase in recent years.

A startling estimate shows 1 in 5 residents, over 200,000 people, in Denton County are impacted by a diagnosable mental health condition in a single year.

When you factor in the impacts of growth in Denton County, which we do daily in Denton County with planning for roads and expanding our justice system with an additional grand jury and courts – to name a couple – we also must look at the whole picture and address the needs of our homeless and ALICE/poverty households as well.

We do not have all the answers or solutions now, but I truly believe we can work together to ensure that as Denton County continues to prosper, we take the necessary steps to ensure a better future for all our residents, regardless of income levels.

As I have always believed, helping those most in need creates a better future for us all.

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.

Previous article
Denton County’s oldest charity golf tourney tops $77K
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.