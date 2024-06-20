Thursday, June 20, 2024
Scammers impersonating Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Smith
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday warned residents about a new phone scam attempt targeting residents.

“We have received reports that there are individuals falsely claiming association with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and making fraudulent demands for payments related to purported outstanding warrants for missing jury duty,” the DCSO said in a statement. “These individuals have been reported to use the names of our current employees when communicating with you.”

No legitimate law enforcement officer or agency will call you to ask for payment.

