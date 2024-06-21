Friday, June 21, 2024
Harvest Happenings — June 2024

Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

It’s finally summer which means summer vacations! Where will the summer take you? I asked that very question to Harvest neighbor, Sarah Null, and boy did she have a cool answer! Starting at the end of June, Sarah and her husband Drew will take their children—Hawkins, Emmie and Foster–on a year-long adventure in a 350-square-foot RV! Wow! How is that even possible?? I asked her to share her story.

The Null family of Harvest will hit the road in a big way this summer.

“We have envisioned this adventure for years, believing that “travelschooling” will provide our children with invaluable lessons and education by real-world experiences. By blending traditional homeschooling with the immersive experiences of travel, our children will learn from the diverse landscapes, historical sites, and communities they encounter. Our journey will take us across the United States and Canada.

“Our journey is about more than just education. We aim to explore God’s creation, infusing our travels with a sense of purpose and a mission to share love and inspiration. Each new destination will offer opportunities for personal growth, family bonding, and spiritual enrichment.

“Living in an RV full-time will come with its challenges. We will need to adjust to the limited space and the logistics of constant travel. However, we are confident that the rewards will outweigh the difficulties. We look forward to the close-knit family dynamic, the freedom to explore at our own pace, and the unique educational opportunities that this lifestyle will provide.

“We are also excited to embrace a minimalist lifestyle. By focusing on experiences rather than possessions, we hope to find a deeper sense of happiness and fulfillment. This journey will hopefully teach us the value of simplicity and the joy that comes from living with less.

“Throughout our travels, we plan to document our experiences on our website, Null’s Rollin’ Roadshow at rollinroadshow.com for anyone who wants to follow along. We hope to inspire others to seek their adventures, offering updates, stories, and practical tips for those considering a similar path. We want to show that life’s greatest lessons are often found outside one’s comfort zone, in the moments of discovery and connection that travel brings.

“Our story is an invitation to others to embrace the unknown and seek their adventures. We truly believe that life is best experienced together, with an open heart and a spirit of exploration. Stay tuned!”

What a special journey for the Null family. I am excited for the adventures and memories they will create together as a family. This has definitely encouraged me to book that trip and go on that adventure! We hope it inspires you as well! While we will miss the Null family in Harvest, we are excited to follow their journey!

