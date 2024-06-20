First responder training to be held at school in Harvest

Harvest residents may notice a lot of first responders at Lance Thompson Elementary School next week.

Don’t worry, they’re just training.

From Monday through Wednesday, fires responders from the Northlake, Argyle, Argyle ISD and Justin police departments, as well as Denton County ESD No. 1, will be participating in Level 1 Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), according to the ESD. You may see officers running to or from the Thompson Elementary campus, 821 Hawks Way, holding firearms, but it is for training purposes only.

There is no emergency at the school. Students and staff are gone for the summer.