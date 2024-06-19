Wednesday, June 19, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lake Dallas man charged with murder for selling fentanyl to man who overdosed

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Rainbow fentanyl is an emerging trend used by drug cartels to sell fentanyl — disguised as candy — to children and young people. Coming in the form of pills, powder and blocks resembling sidewalk chalk, rainbow fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. (Photo by Drug Enforcement Administration)

A 31-year-old Lake Dallas man has been charged with murder after knowingly selling fentanyl-laced drugs to a man who then overdosed, according to the Denton Police Department.

On Jan. 21, Denton police responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 500 block of Inman Street, where 26-year-old Dylan King was pronounced dead, according to a Denton PD news release. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled King’s cause of death as combined cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Pedro Martinez, photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

Through their investigation, Denton PD detectives learned that the victim had obtained narcotics containing fentanyl from a co-worker, Pedro Martinez, according to the news release. Detectives interviewed Martinez in the Denton County Jail, where he was being held on other charges, and he told them that he had sold the narcotics to King and that he was aware they contained fentanyl.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained a warrant for Martinez for murder. Martinez is currently in the Denton County Jail, with bail not yet set.

This is the fifth fentanyl-related murder charge in Denton since a state law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, that created a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death.

Previous article
Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen closes
Next article
North Texas Fair & Rodeo announces 2024 entertainment lineup
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.