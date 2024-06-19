North Texas Fair & Rodeo announces 2024 entertainment lineup

The North Texas Fair & Rodeo last week announced its live music lineup for this year’s event, which will last 10 full days this year, one day longer than before.

The 96th annual North Texas Fair & Rodeo will take place Aug. 16-25 at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd., with nightly rodeos starting at 7:30 p.m. followed by live country music, according to a news release from the North Texas State Fair Association. Kicking off the event, Clay Walker will perform on the Miller Lite Main Stage on Aug. 16. Then, throughout the next nine days, headlining artists will include Josh Turner, Michael Salgado, Jake Hooker & The Outsiders, Ryder Grimes, Kody West, Casey Donahew, Kolby Cooper, Ashley McBryde, Neal McCoy and Los Herederos de Nuevo Leon.

“We are so excited to bring live music of this caliber to Denton once again,” said NTFR Executive Director Glenn Carlton. “We strive every year to make this event better than it was the previous year, and these artists are sure to put on a great show for all our rodeo and concert fans.”

Each evening, NTFR will also have supporting concerts on the Cool Zone Revolver Stage with local artists and upcoming talent from across the country, including Isaac Hoskins, Jason Lovell, Big Joe Walker, Josh Ward, Joe King, South TX Homies, Sonny Burgess, Jolie Holliday, Brian Houser, Billie Jo Jones, Austin Akins, Mark Lafon, Ariana Ortiz, Jessee Lee Band, Cameron Hobbs, Hayden Hilliard, Jarrod Morris, Michael Kelton, Scott Sean White, Dave Thomas, Tyler Halverson, Tanner Sparks, Jared Thomas, Jeff Martin, Micky & The Motorcars and Joe B Project IV.

Click here for more information.