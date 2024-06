Lewisville ISD is inviting parents, staff members and community members to provide input on federal programs administered by the Texas Education Agency.

At 3 p.m. on June 27, a virtual meeting will be held where participants can review and share thoughts on IDEA Part B requirements for parentally-placed private school children with disabilities and the Special Education Consolidated Grant, according to a LISD news release.

Registration for this event closes on Monday. To register, click here.