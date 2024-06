Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen has closed its doors in Flower Mound, less than two years after opening.

The restaurant had been serving up jambalaya, gumbo and more Cajun favorites at 1913 Justin Road since August 2022. A sign posted in the business’ front window says it permanently closed on Sunday.

The restaurant is planning to relocate to Bedford, 2400 Airport Freeway, according to the sign in the front window. Restaurant management/ownership could not be reached for comment Wednesday.