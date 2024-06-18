9 more arrested in Denton County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine more men Friday in a prostitution sting, one day after arresting 14 — including the Highland Village fire chief — in Lewisville.

The DCSO worked with the Tarrant and Grayson county sheriff’s offices, and the police departments in Lewisville, Argyle and Arlington on a joint operation targeting people soliciting prostitution. Some of the charges are for solicitation of prostitution of a minor, a second-degree felony, according to a news release from the DCSO.

Of the nine men arrested Friday, four were from Denton, one was from Flower Mound and another from Argyle.

“In total, 23 individuals were arrested in the two-day operation,” the DCSO said in a statement. “These operations aim to combat prostitution and protect minors from sexual exploitation by apprehending individuals attempting to use the internet to either purchase sexual services or contact minors with the intent of engaging in sexual activity.”