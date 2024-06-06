Travel with Terri: Remembering Normandy, 80 years ago

I recently had the honor of attending a cocktail party and reception at the French Ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C. Representatives from Normandy, France, were there to announce the many events that are planned to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

We also met an American World War II Veteran, Dr. Arlester Brown, who just turned 100 years old. Dr. Brown and other WW ll veterans, that are able, will fly to France on a Honors Flight courtesy of Delta Air Lines to attend. The big June 6th anniversary ceremony will take place in Normandy.

A Glimpse into History

On June 6, 1944, and during the long summer which followed, brave young men from the world over came to fight in Normandy to defeat Nazism and to re-establish Freedom. D-Day was and remains the most extensive combined land, air and naval operation in history. Normandy will forever bear the scars of the Landings and the Battle of Normandy that led to the liberation of France and Europe.

2024 marks the 80th Anniversary of this historic event and, with it, a momentous occasion to celebrate peace, liberty, and reconciliation. A regional mobilization will take place to commemorate this significant anniversary, with a rich and unprecedented program of events. This will, no doubt, stir memories, of this tragic period of world history, while emphasizing the spirit of hope! Normandy will pay tribute to the fallen and to the veterans who will come to attend the commemorative events and celebrations, many for the very last time. It will be the perfect occasion for visitors to discover or rediscover the main memorial sites, the cemeteries, the key places, and the museums that bear witness to this tragic period of time.

America Military Cemetery

Located on the coast, between Arromanches and Grandcamp-Maisy, this site, which extends over 170 acres, overlooks Omaha Beach. It brings together the graves of 9,387 soldiers who fell in combat.

The chapel, the memorial and the Garden of the Missing complete this ensemble.

The visitor center pays tribute to the courage and skill required to carry out Operation Overlord and enable the liberation of Europe, as well as the sacrifices made by those who rest here today.

Normandy Region Designated Events

To curate a calendar of activities bringing vibrancy to the whole territory of Normandy throughout this commemorative year, the Normandy Region has undertaken the labeling of several hundred events spanning from now and ending on October 15, 2024. These include a breathtaking coastline illumination with synchronized fireworks at key D-Day sites, a massive picnic on Omaha Beach, Liberation-themed dances, an international parachute drop involving hundreds of military personnel above Sainte-Mère-Église, and more. The festivities will unfold throughout the year, with a particular focus on the warmer months. This initiative serves as an excellent opportunity to unite in the spirit of fraternity.

The region of Normandy forever bears the echoes of this history. For 80 years, it holds in remembrance and pays tribute to the men who sacrificed their lives there, many of whom now find eternal rest in its soil.

Official Ceremonies

The entire Normandy Region will come together to pay tribute to the memory of those, be they soldiers or civilians, who fought for peace. Nearly a hundred commemorative and community events will mark this occasion, taking place on the very sites where the battles occurred.

Festivities will extend through October. For a complete list of event dates, visit 80e-normandie.fr