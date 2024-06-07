Child found, mother in custody after Denton AMBER Alert was issued

An AMBER Alert was issued, and then discontinued, overnight for a 4-year-old boy out of Denton.

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 11 p.m. at the request of the Denton Police Department. The boy was believed to be with his mother, 40-year-old Selena Grasty, who is the non-custodial parent. Police gave a description of the boy and the vehicle they were believed to be traveling in.

About two hours later, the AMBER Alert was discontinued, after the boy and Grasty were located together in Richardson. The boy was safe and Grasty was taken into custody, according to Denton PD.