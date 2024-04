One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Loop 288 in Denton, according to the Denton Police Department.

Someone called 911 at 2:12 a.m. and reported that a motorcycle had crashed and was on fire in the 1000 block of South Loop 288, according to a police spokesperson. The caller said the motorcyclist was unresponsive.

Denton Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and declared the victim dead on scene. The Denton Police Department is investigating the accident.