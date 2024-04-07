Residential Green Energy Federal Tax Credit: Going green with solar has never been more affordable!

Sunday, April 7, 2024
Want 30% off the price to install solar panels? Well, the ITC Federal Tax Credit can do just that! For the next few years, homeowners who qualify can receive a federal tax credit in the amount of 30% of the cost to install solar panels. With the federal push towards green energy, there are dozens of credits and incentives homeowners can claim to help offset the cost of installing a solar system.

There are also local rebates and utility incentives to go solar! For example, Oncor customers can receive up to $8,000 for installing a battery with their solar system through the “Take a Load Off Texas” Oncor incentive.

With federal tax credits, local incentives, and utility rebates, there has truly never been a better time to take control of your energy future with a residential solar system. Texas Solar Professional is here to help you become energy-independent at the best possible price! We work with you to produce the most efficient, cost-effective solar solution for your home or business, and our 5-star ratings prove it.

From the beginning, we are transparent, responsive, and committed to our customers. Our company keeps everything in-house to provide unmatched parts and labor warranties, and we guarantee our systems produce what we say they will.

If you are interested in a solar solution for your home or business, call us today at 469-581-0008 or visit us at texassolar.pro to get started. We will send you a FREE solar design to see if going solar makes sense for your energy needs.

At Texas Solar Professional we make sure you get the most out of your solar system, battery backup, and EV charging. Become energy-independent today with Texas Solar Professional!

(Sponsored content)

