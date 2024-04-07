Residential Green Energy Federal Tax Credit: Going green with solar has never been more affordable!

Want 30% off the price to install solar panels? Well, the ITC Federal Tax Credit can do just that! For the next few years, homeowners who qualify can receive a federal tax credit in the amount of 30% of the cost to install solar panels. With the federal push towards green energy, there are dozens of credits and incentives homeowners can claim to help offset the cost of installing a solar system.

There are also local rebates and utility incentives to go solar! For example, Oncor customers can receive up to $8,000 for installing a battery with their solar system through the “Take a Load Off Texas” Oncor incentive.

With federal tax credits, local incentives, and utility rebates, there has truly never been a better time to take control of your energy future with a residential solar system.



