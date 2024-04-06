Senior Talk DFW — April 2024

April showers bring May flowers. In April we think of spring. However, it may be a season nearing the end of life. It’s a subject many don’t or won’t talk or think about. The end of life “season” is different for us all. It may be tomorrow, next month, 5 years, 30 years…we don’t know and can’t control when. What we CAN control is how we deal with the season of life we’re in. We can eat healthier, walk, drink more water, monitor our sugar levels, reduce our stress levels and many other things.

We can also make now or our last season of life as comfortable as possible.

One of the biggest misconceptions about hospice care is it means giving up on treatment or hope. In reality, hospice care focuses on providing comfort and quality of life for individuals with terminal illnesses. It does not mean abandoning medical care, but rather shifting the focus from curative treatment to symptom management and emotional support. Entering hospice care earlier can provide patients and their families with more time to receive support and make decisions about end-of-life care.

When hospice is not needed or accepted yet, palliative care can be provided at any stage of a serious illness, regardless of prognosis. It focuses on improving quality of life by addressing physical symptoms, emotional distress, and spiritual needs.

We all want what is best for the family member or patient. What or who can provide the best care, most help and best life in this season?

You’re invited to Senior Talk DFW April 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. for “Debunking the Myths about Hospice and Palliative Care.” Hear from an RN who has years of experience in senior living, nursing, hospice and palliative care talk about what they really are, their differences and who they best serve. We’re at NCTC, North Central Texas College, at 1200 Parker Square, Flower Mound. Register at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com.

On April 13 from 10-11 a.m. via Zoom, we’ll discuss “Moving Mom & Dad; 5 Common Mistakes Children of Older Adults Make and How to Avoid Them” and other information helpful to those in the “sandwich generation.” Register at www.movingmomanddadwebinar.com.

Save the date, April 12th from 6-8:30 p.m. It’s the Senior Prom and Sock Hop at the Cross Timbers YMCA! You’ll have dinner, dancing, music, photo booth & FUN! Tickets are $20. Please reach out to purchase.

Senior Talk DFW is here to be a resource for you. You go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561

(Sponsored content)