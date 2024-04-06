Medicare Supplement FAQ

Every day, I have the privilege of helping seniors with Medicare, and many have the same questions and concerns when working through Medicare supplements. In this article, I’d like to touch on some of the most frequently asked questions. Please remember that these answers are mostly general, so if anything strikes a chord with you, please call me and we can discuss your specific situation.

Q: Can my doctor reject my Medicare Supplement?

A: If the doctor accepts Medicare, then they MUST accept your Medicare Supplement.

Q: Can I travel with my Medicare Supplement?

A: Yes, you may use it anywhere in the country that accepts Medicare.

Q: Will my rates go up based on my specific health?

A: No, rate increases are handed down to everyone in your state who has the same carrier and plan as you. In other words, the insurance company can’t single you out based on your claims history.

Q: Can I change my Medicare Supplement if I receive an increase I’m unhappy with?

A: Yes, but you will have to qualify medically for a new plan.

Q: I continued to work past 65 and am new to Part B – Can I enroll in a Supplement at any time?

A: Yes, we can start your Supplement the same day your Part B begins.

Q: I don’t take many drugs; can I skip the Part D plan?

A: Yes, but you’ll have to pay more if you decide to enroll later.

Q: I heard Plan F disappeared; is this true?

A: Partly. Plan F does not exist for folks new to Medicare after 2020. If your Medicare began prior to that, Plan F still exists, and you are welcome to purchase it.

Q: Is a Medicare Advantage plan the same thing as a Medicare Supplement?

A: No, these are two very different things. Ask me for more information.

Q: Is a Medicare Supplement worth it?

A: Yes! A Supplement picks up the 20% that Medicare does not cover while eliminating most of your expenses, so it is very important. That 20% is uncapped. Customer satisfaction is very high with Medicare Supplements, mostly because they work well, and there are no surprises.

God Bless!

