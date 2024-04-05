Local water district implements mandatory twice-a-week outdoor watering schedule

Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which indirectly serves most of southern Denton County, is implementing a mandatory two-day-per-week watering schedule for residents in its service area.

The new, mandatory two-day-per-week watering schedule is in place to reduce water usage, particularly in the summer months, and to help protect the water treatment infrastructure for the fast-growing region while saving residents money on water bills, according to a UTRWD news release. It’s best for residents to water after 6 p.m. and before 10 a.m. Watering plants and flower/garden beds by hand as needed is allowed.

To incentivize residents, Upper Trinity is rolling out a “Pledge 2 Water No More than Two Days a Week” campaign. Qualified residents will receive free swag and be entered into weekly drawings for a free irrigation evaluation valued at $125. Additionally, in October, three grand prize winners will be randomly selected to receive both a free professional landscape consultation and a $500 gift card for plants to Rooted In, a local nursery and garden center.

Residents are encouraged to check with their local water utility to learn more about the guidelines they have in place. Some cities and utilities are providing customers with specific watering days.

“More than half the water used in North Texas during the summer is for outdoor watering, which amounts to billions of gallons applied to yards annually,” said Upper Trinity’s Executive Director Larry Patterson. “Our Board approved the change to a permanent, two-day-a-week water schedule earlier this year. Given our hotter, drier climate, this is standard practice among many utilities in Texas and the southwest.”

To assist residents in adhering to these guidelines, Upper Trinity has resources and classes available on water-efficient landscaping and irrigation practices. According to plant health scientists, grass and many plants do not need to be watered more than twice a week. Watering less frequently creates a stronger root system and makes plants more resilient to heat. Now is the time to check the sprinkler systems to ensure they are in good working condition. Irrigation evaluations, performed by a licensed irrigator, provide expert advice on a proper watering schedule.

To pledge and find more information, visit waterlessyall.com.