Friday, April 5, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Local water district implements mandatory twice-a-week outdoor watering schedule

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which indirectly serves most of southern Denton County, is implementing a mandatory two-day-per-week watering schedule for residents in its service area.

The new, mandatory two-day-per-week watering schedule is in place to reduce water usage, particularly in the summer months, and to help protect the water treatment infrastructure for the fast-growing region while saving residents money on water bills, according to a UTRWD news release. It’s best for residents to water after 6 p.m. and before 10 a.m. Watering plants and flower/garden beds by hand as needed is allowed.

To incentivize residents, Upper Trinity is rolling out a “Pledge 2 Water No More than Two Days a Week” campaign. Qualified residents will receive free swag and be entered into weekly drawings for a free irrigation evaluation valued at $125. Additionally, in October, three grand prize winners will be randomly selected to receive both a free professional landscape consultation and a $500 gift card for plants to Rooted In, a local nursery and garden center.

Residents are encouraged to check with their local water utility to learn more about the guidelines they have in place. Some cities and utilities are providing customers with specific watering days.

“More than half the water used in North Texas during the summer is for outdoor watering, which amounts to billions of gallons applied to yards annually,” said Upper Trinity’s Executive Director Larry Patterson. “Our Board approved the change to a permanent, two-day-a-week water schedule earlier this year. Given our hotter, drier climate, this is standard practice among many utilities in Texas and the southwest.”

To assist residents in adhering to these guidelines, Upper Trinity has resources and classes available on water-efficient landscaping and irrigation practices. According to plant health scientists, grass and many plants do not need to be watered more than twice a week. Watering less frequently creates a stronger root system and makes plants more resilient to heat. Now is the time to check the sprinkler systems to ensure they are in good working condition. Irrigation evaluations, performed by a licensed irrigator, provide expert advice on a proper watering schedule.

To pledge and find more information, visit waterlessyall.com.

Previous article
Foodie Friday: Shoal Creek Tavern
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.