Foodie Friday: Shoal Creek Tavern

Nestled in the northwest corner of The Shops at Highland Village, Shoal Creek Tavern is your local gastropub — a great place for craft cocktails, gourmet meals, and an unrivaled atmosphere. As a fixture at The Shops for seven years, this is a great place to get steak and seafood from a made-from-scratch, chef-driven kitchen.

We visited Shoal Creek Tavern to check out their new menu and were fortunate to get the scoop from General Manager Nico Ponce. He explained that they like to change up the menu to keep things fresh while also relying on customer feedback and requests as well as input from their entire staff. The new, two-week-old menu keeps the fan favorites with a focus on home cooking, but it is elevated with added healthier options, revamped salads and some amazing new entrees. We were treated to three different starters and two stunning entrees.