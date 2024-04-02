Furst Ranch community meeting to be held in Canyon Falls

Area residents will have a chance to learn more about Furst Ranch, the future huge mixed-use development coming to west Flower Mound, and provide feedback at a community meeting next week.

A Furst Ranch Community Update event is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. April 9 at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive. Attendees will be able to meet property owner Jack Furst and learn more about the future plans for the development. You’ll also be able to share your ideas and voice your concerns.

The 2,100-acre Furst Ranch property is on all four corners of the intersection of FM 1171 and Hwy 377. The concept plan calls for 3,000 single-family homes, 5,000 multi-family units and 1,000 age-restricted homes. The developer projects 6-8 million square feet of commercial uses along six miles of road frontage on FM 1171 and Hwy 377. Thirty percent of the land will be open space with 12 miles of trails, and Furst is donating 97 acres on the south side of the property to Flower Mound for a town park with ball fields. The property will also be home to a future Argyle ISD elementary and middle school. Furst Ranch will be built in phases gradually over the next 30-40 years. At buildout, the development is expected to be home to more than 20,000 people.