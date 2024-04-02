Tuesday, April 2, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Furst Ranch community meeting to be held in Canyon Falls

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
7

Area residents will have a chance to learn more about Furst Ranch, the future huge mixed-use development coming to west Flower Mound, and provide feedback at a community meeting next week.

Jack Furst

A Furst Ranch Community Update event is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. April 9 at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive. Attendees will be able to meet property owner Jack Furst and learn more about the future plans for the development. You’ll also be able to share your ideas and voice your concerns.

The 2,100-acre Furst Ranch property is on all four corners of the intersection of FM 1171 and Hwy 377. The concept plan calls for 3,000 single-family homes, 5,000 multi-family units and 1,000 age-restricted homes. The developer projects 6-8 million square feet of commercial uses along six miles of road frontage on FM 1171 and Hwy 377. Thirty percent of the land will be open space with 12 miles of trails, and Furst is donating 97 acres on the south side of the property to Flower Mound for a town park with ball fields. The property will also be home to a future Argyle ISD elementary and middle school. Furst Ranch will be built in phases gradually over the next 30-40 years. At buildout, the development is expected to be home to more than 20,000 people.

Previous article
Justin seeking public input in resident survey
Next article
Denton expecting 5x normal traffic on Monday after eclipse
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.