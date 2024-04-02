Justin seeking public input in resident survey

The city of Justin is asking city and nearby residents for their feedback in the city’s 2024 resident survey.

“We need your valuable input to help shape the future of our community,” the city said in a social media post. “Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to the neighborhood, your opinions count … Your feedback will help us better understand what matters most to our residents and guide us in making important decisions for our city’s growth and development.”

The city said the survey is residents’ chance to share their thoughts, ideas and concerns about life in Justin. The survey is estimated to take 7-10 minutes and asks questions about how likely you are to recommend Justin as a good place to live, if you think the community is headed in the right or wrong direction, what ways the city could improve, and more.

“Participate in the 2024 Resident Survey today and let your voice be heard,” the city said. “Together, we can continue to make Justin a vibrant, inclusive, and thriving place to call home.”

Click here to take the survey.