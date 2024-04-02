Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Costume store moving to historic building on the Denton Square

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Rose Costumes announced Monday that, after nearly 20 years, it will move from its current I-35 location to the historic McNeill’s Appliance building on Oak Street in the Denton Square.

The relocation will begin in June, according to a news release from the business. Rose Costumes Owner Annemarie Aldrich, who bought the business in 2018 after eight years as store manager, sees the move as a second chance for the company to flourish following its struggles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us,” Aldrich said. “We are ecstatic to move back to the heart of Denton after so many years. The community stepped up for us during the pandemic, and this move gives us a chance to be more involved in all the action downtown. We get to share with them what it was all for and show them what they saved.”

McNeil’s Appliance store, a Denton Square staple since 1964, closed its doors in September 2022.

The announcement was preceded by a series of rhyming clues that have appeared in the windows of the McNeill’s building since February. The clues, released weekly, gradually hinted more specifically toward Rose Costumes as they referenced the shop’s unique displays. Sweeney Todd’s Barber Shop, the Rosini Bros. Circus, the shop’s Aliens, the Valley of the Dolls, and Miss Havisham’s Dining Room, all famous features within Rose Costumes, have each been subjects of the couplets, according to the business.

The relocation is a return to the business’ downtown Denton roots. Judy Smith, who founded the business in 1976, originally shared a space with Jim’s Diner on Fry Street, a restaurant owned by her husband Jim Smith, before moving it to Elm Street. Following substantial growth, the business relocated to its current location, 5800 North I-35, in the early 2000s.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

