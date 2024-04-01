Major construction project to begin at FM 1171 and 2499

The Texas Department of Transportation will soon begin on a road construction project at the intersection of FM 1171 and FM 2499 in the heart of Flower Mound.

A sign posted along FM 2499, just south of FM 1171, says to expect a traffic pattern change as early as Tuesday. A TxDOT spokesperson confirmed that the work is set to begin soon and is expected to be completed in August, weather permitting.

TxDOT is adding a right-turn lane on westbound FM 1171, for traffic to turn north onto FM 2499. Crews will also upgrade some of the push buttons and pedestrian ramps/sidewalks at the intersection, as well as adjusting a traffic signal pole on the northeast corner to accommodate the new turn lane, according to TxDOT.

There will be lane closures associated with the project, and drivers should plan for delays, the TxDOT spokesperson said.