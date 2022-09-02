McNeill’s Appliance closing its doors Saturday

McNeill’s Appliance store, a Denton Square staple since 1964, is closing its doors permanently on Saturday.

The family business announced earlier this summer that it would be closing because the owners were retiring and their children all had careers of their own, and they hadn’t found anyone else they wanted to take over the business. After that announcement, several potential buyers emerged, so McNeill’s postponed the planned closure.

None of those possible buyers worked out, however.

“Despite our best efforts over the past few weeks, we were unable to find that special new owner who would continue the McNeill’s tradition of service and quality into the future,” the business wrote on its website.

McNeill’s, located at 104 W. Oak St., is offering “significant savings opportunities” until the store closes at 1 p.m. Saturday. An online auction to liquidate the remaining inventory will be held in October.