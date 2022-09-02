Friday, September 2, 2022
Foodie Friday: Marty B’s Coffee

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
This week’s guest is no stranger to Foodie Friday and is definitely no stranger to finding success opening restaurants here in Denton County. The notorious Marty Bryan and his daughter, McKaley, have created something truly special together at their new joint venture, Marty B’s Coffee located right next door to Marty B’s in Bartonville.

In no way, shape, or form is this just another coffee shop. When you step inside, you feel like you’re walking into the lobby of a five-star resort. In the mornings and during the day, it’s the perfect spot to come enjoy some food, some coffee, and get some work done. And at night it transforms into a sort of cocktail lounge where you can enjoy some of their signature coffee-inspired cocktails or some of George Strait’s Contigo Tequila!

Since the dream all started with coffee, that’s where we’ll start too. At Marty B’s Coffee you can find hot and iced espressos, Marty B’s signature coffee blend, teas, blended drinks, energy drinks, and more. A couple of their signatures are their Lavender White Mocha (McKaley’s personal favorite) and their Marty B’s Energy Drinks which are powered by Lotus Plant Energy.

But Marty and McKaley didn’t just stop with the coffee. They’ve come up with a whole menu of delicious food items to go along with your beverage of choice. Whether you need something grab-n-go or you’re planning on sitting down in the shop to enjoy it, they have something for you. We were most excited to try out their Fried Chicken Biscuits and both the plain Fried Chicken and the Nashville Fried Chicken versions lived up to the hype! They also have a delicious Turkey and Egg Scrambler Bowl and a whole assortment of pastries, tacos, kolaches, and desserts.

We did mention that at night, Marty B’s Coffee transforms into a sort of cocktail lounge where you can find coffee-inspired cocktails – like their Espresso Martini and the Gasperson Goldmine (inspired by business partner, Brian Gasperson) – and a healthy selection of wines.

Every time we visit with Marty, it’s constant laughter from beginning to end. He and McKaley have found a way to inject that infectious light into Marty B’s Coffee which explains why it was packed the entire time we were there. Snag a booth or find a spot on one of their comfy couches and chairs. If it’s a beautiful day outside, go enjoy your coffee at one of their outdoor picnic tables. In a hurry? Just head through their drive through for your morning or mid-day pick-me-up. Or come back after dinner to enjoy a cocktail. Whatever your reason for visiting, you’ll feel right at home!

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.