Both directions of Morriss Road were closed Tuesday morning due to a gas leak, according to the town of Flower Mound, but the roadway was reopened after about two or three hours.

Morriss is closed at Woodview Drive, just north of College Parkway, because of the gas leak located in the center median, the town said in a news release about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The town said just before 1 p.m. that the roadway was reopened.