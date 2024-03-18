Monday, March 18, 2024
Tiger Woods’ mini golf location announces opening date at Grandscape

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Grandscape

PopStroke Entertainment Group, a mini golf and entertainment brand co-owned by Tiger Woods, announced Monday that its 12th location will open to the public March 28 at Grandscape in The Colony.

“PopStroke is an elevated mini golf and entertainment experience that brings guests an entirely new way to play mini golf,” the company said in a news release. “PopStroke The Colony features two uniquely designed 18-hole courses, an open-air dining experience with climate control, an expansive outdoor beer garden, lively bars featuring craft beers and signature cocktails, a fully enclosed outdoor playground for the little ones, and oversized televisions and screens throughout the property, offering the perfect sports bar setting. Additionally, a private event space overlooking both courses will allow guests to host events of all sizes- including kids’ and adult birthday parties along with corporate events.”

The Grandscape location will also have an ice cream parlor with customer signature milkshakes and games like ping pong, foosball and corn hole. Like all PopStroke locations, guests can keep track of their scores from their mobile devices and order drinks for on-course delivery through the PopStroke App.

“The rapid growth of the Dallas metropolitan area coupled with its deep-rooted connection to golf made The Colony a perfect destination for our expansion into Texas,” said PopStroke Founder and CEO Greg Bartoli. “We can’t wait to welcome new guests to PopStroke and bring together people of all ages and skill levels through an unforgettable golf entertainment experience in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

PopStroke The Colony is located at 5770 Grandscape Blvd. On March 27 at 9 a.m., PopStroke will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside council members from the City of The Colony and The Colony Chamber of Commerce. The doors will open to the public on March 28 at noon. Regular business hours are Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m.  to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to midnight.

Click here for information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

