News from Double Oak Town Hall — March 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

Welcome to March 2024!

“May peace and plenty bless your world, with a joy that long endures, and may all life’s passing seasons, bring the best to you and yours.”

The spring season has blossomed along with all the trees, most of the plants, and all the election signs. It seems like these signs are perpetual, and in many ways, they are as our country runs election cycles that start in March and end in November. And sometimes, they go into December on those elections requiring a certain percentage of the vote to qualify or win.

Saturday, May 4, there will be a General Election for the Town of Double Oak. Our citizens will elect three council members.

In Double Oak, terms expiring are as follows: 2-Year Term: Jean Hillyer, 1-Year Terms: Mark Dieterich, Khourschid Favero a/k/a Dr. “K”.

Double Oak Candidates running for these seats are as follows and in order as they will appear on the ballot in May. (‘i’ means incumbent)

(1) Jaquelyne Barrow, (2) Khourschid Favero a/k/a Dr. K (i), (3) Janet Robertson, (4) Mark Dieterich (i), (5) Ginger Brittain, (6) Jean Hillyer (i).

We wish all candidates the best of “Luck” in the upcoming May election. More to follow in April regarding our candidates.

When you read this article, our newest partner, Braum’s to the Town of Double Oak, will either be open or just about to open.

Although it was a long wait, we are close to opening. Braum’s will be an unbelievable partner to the town, and we wish them all the success upon their opening.

Double Oak Road Improvements

The town council approved our annual Crack Seal Street program. The work will begin on the streets once the town receives the final review. It is always essential to get this work done before the summer heat. The council will do the same with the streets that must be milled and overlayed with new asphalt. This usually occurs as soon as possible to minimize additional issues with the roads with the most issues.

50th Birthday Update

Plans continue to take shape for the Town’s 50th Birthday Party on May 18.

Vendor Spaces Are Available: If you are a small business owner, artist, or crafter who would like to showcase and sell your wares during the birthday celebration, you can rent a 10’ x 10’ booth space to promote your products. We will provide the space you need to provide your canopy, tables, chairs, and whatever you need for your display. Rental fee: $50. Time: Noon to 5 p.m. To learn more or to get a rental space agreement, contact Bonnie Morrow ([email protected])

Volunteer Opportunities: On the day of the celebration, we will need volunteers to help man carnival games, give residents tickets, set up, clean up, and sell t-shirts and hats. This is just a heads-up so people can mark their calendars to volunteer. We will have sign-up capabilities in March, showing jobs and time slots available. If you volunteer for a three-hour time slot, you will receive a 50th Birthday volunteer t-shirt as a thank-you for your service. So – watch for the sign-up on the town website in March and an announcement in future Friday Blast Newsletters.

Please be safe and enjoy the wonderful month of March!

Irish for “Have a good day,” “Bíodh lá maith agat” literally means “Be day good at you.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this update and, more importantly, being involved as a citizen in this great town called Double Oak!

Be sure to catch all exciting news or updates; please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].