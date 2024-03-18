Experience Easter in southern Denton County

From traditional egg hunts and Easter services to egg dives and Easter Bunny visits, southern Denton County will have plenty of Easter events for local families. Here’s a roundup of some of them:

Saturday, March 23

The Double Oak Women’s Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast at the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department will also offer games and a photo area prior to the egg hunt. The event starts at 9 a.m. and the egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m.

The city of Highland Village will kick off its Easter event promptly at 10 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt at Unity Park. The event, which runs through noon, will also include pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting and other children’s activities, a fire engine and free ice cream treats.

The town of Flower Mound’s 40th Annual Easter Egg Scramble will feature a special appearance by the Easter Bunny at Hilltop Park. Activities begin at 1:30 p.m., and the Scramble begins at 2:30 p.m. No registration required. Fletcher’s Corn Dogs and Kona Ice will be on site to sell food.

Sunday, March 24

The town of Flower Mound’s H2O Egg Dive will be held at the Community Activity Center from 1:30-5:30 p.m., and the Easter Bunny will also make another appearance. Parents must be in the water with all non-swimmers. Pre-registration is required.

The town of Argyle’s EGGstravaganza will be held at 3-5 p.m. at Argyle Unity Park and will feature games, entertainment and egg hunts. Click here to RSVP.

Saturday, March 30

The Shops of Highland Village will host “An Egg-cellent Day” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Taking place outside next to Learning Express, the Easter Bunny will greet guests from his bunny throne for free photos and a takeaway toy. After capturing memories with the Easter Bunny, guests can get their faces painted and make picture frames, airplanes and pinwheels at craft stations sponsored by Learning Express and Adventure Kids Playcare. Victorian-dressed entertainers will lead fun relay games with guests including hopscotch, egg on a spoon run, hula hoop contests and more.

Sunday, March 31

The Flower Mound Foundation will hold one of the longest-standing traditions in the area with the Easter Sunrise Service on The Flower Mound, 2400 Flower Mound Road. Attendees are encouraged by 6:30 a.m. to allow time to park and walk to the top of The Flower Mound. The Women of Flower Mound organization will serve coffee and doughnuts. Members of the Summit Club will direct traffic and help those in need of assistance. Wear casual clothes and closed-toe shoes and bring a blanket or chairs to sit on. The service, officiated by Shiloh Church, will begin by 7 a.m.