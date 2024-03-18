Cross Timbers Water Supply to hold annual meeting

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Co. will hold its annual meeting next month in Argyle.

Members will have an opportunity to share comments, ask questions and participate in a drawing for free water, according to a CTWSC news release. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 15 at the CTWSC headquarters, 2032 East Hickory Hill Road.

The CTWSC wanted to remind residents that Texas law requires you conduct an annual inspection of the back flow valve in your home, and watering lawns is only necessary twice a week.

