Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson

Town Election Update: Council Members Steven Hill (Place 1), Rudy Castillo (Place 3) and Chase Lybbert (Place 5) each signed up to serve another term as a council member. Each place was uncontested, so Copper Canyon will not have a Town election on May 4. (The filing period for a place on the ballot began on Jan. 17 and ended on Feb. 16.)

Town Hall Improvements

You may have noticed the construction activity at Town Hall over the past few weeks. We are excited about the new improvements which include a 1,530 square-foot wood-framed support building. This new addition will house three offices, restrooms, conference room and support spaces and will be situated to the west of the current building. The exterior of the new building will seamlessly match the current one, and a new monument sign is also scheduled for installation.

Furthermore, the project will introduce 33 new parking spaces, including 3 handicap spaces, with a new parking area located to the east of the current Town Hall building. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work towards enhancing our Town Hall.

The project will be funded through a combination of Crime Control Fund, 2020 Tax note, Town Hall improvements fund, and grant funds.

Shred Day

Last year Spring Shred Day was very successful. Many residents took advantage of the opportunity to safely dispose of papers, documents, etc. after “April tax filing” and spring-cleaning projects. This year it will be held on April 27th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at town hall. Mark your calendars.

Meeting Change: Please note the April 8th Town Council meeting will be moved to April 1st at 7 p.m.