Instead of birthday presents, boy asks for food donations for CCA

Recently, then 8-year-old Adonnis Jr., along with his sister, A’donai, now 8, shopped for foods to help individuals in need at the Lewisville-based Christian Community Action (CCA) as part of Christmas and his 9th birthday wish on January 25, 2024.

Adonnis told his “Glammy” Ranette McIntosh of Denton that he wanted to bless the less fortunate rather than receive birthday presents.

“I talked to him about what he wanted for Christmas in early December and he said, ‘Glammy, you know what, I have everything. I don’t need anything. How about we bless someone else,’” she recalled.

She then asked Adonnis if he wanted to collect food, toys, or clothes. His answer? He didn’t like that people go hungry.

A member of the Denton Chamber of Commerce and owner of Glitz & Glam Events, Ranette spoke with a friend who knew how to get a fundraiser started. She told someone about her grandson’s wish and the man suggested a “fun-raiser.” She then helped Adonnis create a “Fun-Raiser,” which allowed for individuals to donate food items or money.

She spoke with Sandra Sims, Corporate Relations Manager at CCA, to find out what was needed most. She suggested food and hygiene products. Ranette also asked individuals to drop off items at her business and set up a cash app.

“This one family came and gave us six bags of food,” she said, adding that each time the box would fill up, she’d take a photo. “It came from people’s heart. Everybody pitched in,” she said.

Adonnis and his sister then used the cash app proceeds to do their favorite part of the “fun-raiser” – shop for food and products to provide for the hungry in Lewisville and surrounding areas.

“He and his sister were throwing all kinds of stuff in the basket. If they liked it, then they thought other people would like it. They were being very particular about it.”

Items the youngsters chose ranged from string beans, rice, corn, and Vienna sausages to toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and razors.

A then 8-year-old’s wish to help others resulted in donations to provide more than $800 worth of food and items to help other families.

Ranette McIntosh says she couldn’t be prouder of her grandson’s heart – and I know we all agree.

Thank you, Adonnis, for your giving heart, and thank you to your sister, A’donai, for helping in your efforts to feed the hungry in our community.

We are truly blessed by children like them and the many other individuals who work to help the less fortunate among us.

Together, we are stronger.

Dawn Cobb is Director of Community Relations for Denton County. She can be reached at [email protected] or 940-349-4672.