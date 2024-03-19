Argyle approves parkland purchase

The Argyle Town Council recently approved the purchase of 4.61 acres of parkland near Hwy 377.

The council approved the purchase of the land on Cook Street — located just north of several restaurants — for $1.025 million back in December, and on Monday night, the council approved an ordinance to appropriate the purchase price from three different town funds: $650,000 from the town’s Parkland Dedication Fund (currently at $775,418), $300,000 from the Tree Reforestation Fund (currently at $378,007) and $75,484 from the General Fund (currently at $5,659,589).

The parkland will be used to create a nature trail, outdoor meeting space, garden area and a veterans memorial garden, according to town documents. Town staff will meet with council members and stakeholders over the next few months to determine the layout and uses of the property moving forward.

Because some of the town’s Parkland Dedication Fund is being used to purchase the property, it will remain designated as parkland and would require an election to redesignate it, according to town officials.