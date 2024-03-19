Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Argyle amends permit for new school campus to add emergency access

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

The Argyle Town Council on Monday night amended the Specific Use Permit it recently approved for a future multi-school campus on FM 407 to allow for an additional emergency access road.

The school campuses will be located next to The Well Community Church, 600 FM 407, and the Cactus Canyon restaurant that is currently under construction. Argyle ISD purchased the 50-acre tract of land about a year ago; the purchase was funded through the voter-approved 2022 Argyle ISD bond, which also funds the construction of both schools.

At its Jan. 16 meeting, the Town Council approved an SUP for the AISD property located on FM 407 near The Well Community Church and prohibited access to the property from Postmaster Road and Sam Davis Road due to traffic concerns. After that decision, Argyle ISD asked the town to consider allowing for public safety emergency access to one of those roads, prompting council to reconsider the condition.

On Monday night, town staff said that local school, police and fire officials were concerned that as approved, FM 407 would be the only road to access the school campuses, and they wanted to add another possible route for use in case of emergency only.

After some discussion, council approved an amendment to the SUP to allow public safety emergency access only via Postmaster Road.

Argyle approves parkland purchase
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

