Update: 2 charged with capital murder of 16-year-old in south Denton

By Mark Smith
Gabrielle Cortes and Marcus Williams, photos courtesy of the Denton Police Department

Two people are now facing Capital Murder charges as the Denton Police Department continues to investigate the Feb. 3 shooting death of 16-year-old Ely Mendez Gomez, the department announced Thursday night.

Marcus Williams, a 19-year-old man from Sanger, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for Murder, the department said in a news release that evening. Detectives determined that on Feb. 3, Williams followed Mendez Gomez’s vehicle throughout the night before fatally shooting him near Denia Park in south Denton.

Williams is dating 17-year-old Gabrielle Cortes, a Denton resident who was in the victim’s vehicle when the shooting occurred.
After arresting Williams, detectives continued to investigate the shooting and further evidence revealed that Cortes had conspired with Williams and planned to rob the victim, the department said in a second news release on Thursday night.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives obtained a Capital Murder arrest warrant for Cortes. She is currently in the City of Denton Jail with bond set at $250,000 after turning herself in on Thursday evening.
Williams’ charge will be upgraded to Capital Murder when it is filed with the District Attorney’s Office. Williams is in the Denton County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

