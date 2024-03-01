Northlake Notes — March 2024

What an incredibly pleasant week it has been in North Texas! The weather has been absolutely perfect as early spring is upon us. It has been so nice to have good weather during the start of the voting in the primary. If you haven’t had a chance to do so, please get involved! The line I like to share with people is that you only get to choose between two in November, but it’s in the primary where you pick your President! Despite how important the primary is, less than 1 in 10 residents of Denton County will participate. It doesn’t take that long to get informed, please do so and get out and vote your conscience. It’s your country and your future!

Speaking of elections, the slates of local contenders for city councils and school boards have been set. Hundreds of incumbents and challengers are on the ballot ready for your consideration in May already. Northlake is welcoming two new uncontested councilmembers, Alex Holmes from Pecan Square, and PK Kelley from Canyon Falls. I am excited for these two to bring their vision and passion to the Northlake decision making process. Robert Keeker from Pecan Square and I are rolling off the council and not running for re-election in Northlake. I appreciate Robert and his service these past two years. When you can serve together, in agreement and disagreement, but become friends in the process, that is healthy for any organization. Mike Ganz is returning for another term of service in an uncontested seat for place 2. There will be one contested seat in Northlake for the mayor’s seat. I certainly hope that many will get informed and be a part of that decision for our town’s future. In a few months, I’ll hand over this column to my successor. While I won’t miss the deadlines from the paper’s editor, I will miss sharing the exciting happenings in our area!

Flower Mound is installing a stoplight at the entrance to the Canyon Falls community. That is a long awaited and much appreciated safety improvement as traffic increases on 1171 and especially in inclement weather or at dawn/dusk. Thanks neighbors!

Road projects throughout the area are continuing to inch forward. There haven’t been any significant milestones this month but we are continuing to press for funding, design and construction work to move forward. The next couple years will see a lot of construction on major roads as the funding procured in the last year or two start to get put in the ground.

The beam signing for Argyle ISD’s new elementary school in Harvest was a great event. A few hundred people gathered to hear from the ISD leadership and put their mark on the new building. This school will provide much needed capacity next year for Argyle classrooms and give those in The Ridge a chance to attend school nearby instead of bussing their kids to Argyle South.

2024 is off to a great start! Stay tuned and make sure to be involved!