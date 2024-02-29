Thursday, February 29, 2024
Denton Community Market kicking off season early

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Fresh produce available at the Denton Community Market. (Photo courtesy of Vicki Oppenheim, Denton Community Market)

The Denton Community Market will kick off its 15th anniversary season this weekend, a month earlier than usual.

DCM, a producer-only art and farmer’s market in downtown Denton, will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Dec. 21, 2024 at 317 West Mulberry St. The market usually begins on the first Saturday of April each year, but organizers moved it up this year.

“We’ve had such great weather the last few winters, we wanted to give vendors the opportunity to have a longer season,” said Yesika Horton, a board member.

More than 100 vendors are signed up for this weekend’s market, which will exclusively feature products made, grown or raised within 100 miles of Denton. Farmers will offer their dairy, meat and produce, artists will be selling their clothing, paintings and trinkets, and there will also be plenty of baked goods, jams and more. Guests can also grab breakfast or lunch from food trucks and enjoy live music.

“We’ll have everything you can think of,” Horton said. “We try to cover all the bases of what the community has asked for in the past.”

Extra parking for customers this season will be available at the American National Bank & Trust at 120 South Carroll Blvd, Ciera Bank at 321 West Oak St., and First State Bank, 400 West Oak St.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

