Local nonprofit receives donation, asks for votes to double it

Denton County Friends of the Family — a nonprofit dedicated to providing compassionate, comprehensive services to those impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence — is asking for the community’s help to double a large donation it received, with just a few clicks of a mouse.

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance granted Ryan Everet Insurance Agency a 2024 Make More Happen Award for its volunteerism with DCFOF. The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for DCFOF, which can be doubled to $10,000 just by having community supporters vote online, according to a news release from the organization.

Starting Friday, the Ryan Everet Insurance Agency and DCFOF community story will be highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at https://www.agentgiving.com/ryan-everet-insurance-agency/, where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000.

In 2023, DCFOF completed victim services intakes for 3,480 new clients, answered 6,513 crisis calls and texts, and provided 6,573 adult and adolescent therapy service hours, the news release said. DCFOF is raising money for a capital campaign for a family justice center, which will bring together a multi-agency network under one roof, dedicated to providing coordinated services to victims of domestic violence and their children. This model has proven successful across the country and has been designated as a best-practice model for domestic violence intervention and prevention by the U.S. Department of Justice. The $10,000 donation will help the nonprofit with meeting the emotional and physical needs of survivors seeking assistance.

“We are honored and incredibly grateful for being awarded the 2024 Make More Happen Award so we can continue to help our community and give back even more to DCFOF,” said David Call, founder of Ryan Everet Insurance Agency. “DCFOF has had a significant impact in the Denton County-area and are thrilled to double the donation with community support.”

With agency director, Linda Dodson, as a DCFOF board member and a part of the holiday fundraising committee, Ryan Everet Insurance Agency supports the organization in many ways. The agency has an ongoing referral rewards program that allows clients and referral partners to donate to the organization. They also participate in various fundraising efforts including donating items for silent auctions and backpack drives, and will be sponsoring this year’s Jingle Mingle, the revamped holiday fundraiser.

“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards is all about,” said John McHugh, Safeco Insurance Central Region Senior Territory Manager. “Ryan Everet Insurance Agency is a shining example of the amazing work agents do in the Denton-area and we hope sharing inspiring stories motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2024, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.