Thursday, February 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Local nonprofit receives donation, asks for votes to double it

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Denton County Friends of the Family

Denton County Friends of the Family — a nonprofit dedicated to providing compassionate, comprehensive services to those impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence — is asking for the community’s help to double a large donation it received, with just a few clicks of a mouse.

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance granted Ryan Everet Insurance Agency a 2024 Make More Happen Award for its volunteerism with DCFOF. The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for DCFOF, which can be doubled to $10,000 just by having community supporters vote online, according to a news release from the organization.

Starting Friday, the Ryan Everet Insurance Agency and DCFOF community story will be highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at https://www.agentgiving.com/ryan-everet-insurance-agency/, where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000.

In 2023, DCFOF completed victim services intakes for 3,480 new clients, answered 6,513 crisis calls and texts, and provided 6,573 adult and adolescent therapy service hours, the news release said. DCFOF is raising money for a capital campaign for a family justice center, which will bring together a multi-agency network under one roof, dedicated to providing coordinated services to victims of domestic violence and their children. This model has proven successful across the country and has been designated as a best-practice model for domestic violence intervention and prevention by the U.S. Department of Justice. The $10,000 donation will help the nonprofit with meeting the emotional and physical needs of survivors seeking assistance.

“We are honored and incredibly grateful for being awarded the 2024 Make More Happen Award so we can continue to help our community and give back even more to DCFOF,” said David Call, founder of Ryan Everet Insurance Agency. “DCFOF has had a significant impact in the Denton County-area and are thrilled to double the donation with community support.”

With agency director, Linda Dodson, as a DCFOF board member and a part of the holiday fundraising committee, Ryan Everet Insurance Agency supports the organization in many ways. The agency has an ongoing referral rewards program that allows clients and referral partners to donate to the organization. They also participate in various fundraising efforts including donating items for silent auctions and backpack drives, and will be sponsoring this year’s Jingle Mingle, the revamped holiday fundraiser.

“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards is all about,” said John McHugh, Safeco Insurance Central Region Senior Territory Manager. “Ryan Everet Insurance Agency is a shining example of the amazing work agents do in the Denton-area and we hope sharing inspiring stories motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2024, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.

Previous article
Early voting in primaries ends Friday
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.