Early voting in primaries ends Friday

Early voting in the March 5 Primary Election will end Friday.
Early voting hours in Denton County on Thursday and Friday are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 50 early voting locations throughout Denton County, many of which are in southern Denton County, including:
- Denton County ESD No. 1 Station 511
- Bartonville Town Hall
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse
- Flower Mound CAC
- Flower Mound Municipal Court
- Flower Mound Public Library
- Flower Mound Senior Center
- Highland Village Municipal Complex
The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday. Voters will consider candidates for county, state and federal seats to nominate for the Republican or Democratic nomination in the November General Election. If any races end without one candidate getting more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will head to a runoff Primary Election on May 28.
Click here for more information about voting in Denton County. Click here for more information about the candidates for some contested races for seats representing Denton County.
Here’s a list of candidates who filed to run in the March 5 Primary Election for offices representing southern Denton County, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 26
Note: Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess will not seek reelection.
Republican
- Scott Armey
- Neena Biswas
- Vlad De Franceschi
- Brandon Gill
- John Huffman
- Luisa Del Rosal
- Jason Kergosien
- Joel Krause
- Doug Robison
- Mark “Big Rut” Rutledge
- Burt Thakur
Democrat
Ernest Lineberger
State Senate, District 12
Republican
Tan Parker (i)
Democrat
Stephanie Draper
State House of Representatives, District 57
Republican
Richard Hayes (i)
Democrat
Collin Johnson
State House of Representatives, District 63
Republican
- Ben Bumgarner (i)
- Vincent Gallo
Democrat
- Michelle Beckley
- Denise Wooten
State House of Representatives, District 64
Republican
- Lynn Stucky (i)
- Elaine Hayes
- Andy Hopper
Democrat
Angela Brewer
State House of Representatives, District 65
Republican
- Kronda Thimesch (i)
- Mitch Little
Democrat
Detrick DeBurr
Denton County Sheriff
Republican
Tracy Murphree (i)
Democrat
Frederick Bishop
Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republican
Rob Altman II
Dawn Waye
Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republican
Bobbie Mitchell (i)