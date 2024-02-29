Thursday, February 29, 2024
Early voting in primaries ends Friday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Early voting in the March 5 Primary Election will end Friday.

Early voting hours in Denton County on Thursday and Friday are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 50 early voting locations throughout Denton County, many of which are in southern Denton County, including:

  • Denton County ESD No. 1 Station 511
  • Bartonville Town Hall
  • Denton County Southwest Courthouse
  • Flower Mound CAC
  • Flower Mound Municipal Court
  • Flower Mound Public Library
  • Flower Mound Senior Center
  • Highland Village Municipal Complex

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday. Voters will consider candidates for county, state and federal seats to nominate for the Republican or Democratic nomination in the November General Election. If any races end without one candidate getting more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will head to a runoff Primary Election on May 28.

Click here for more information about voting in Denton County. Click here for more information about the candidates for some contested races for seats representing Denton County.

Here’s a list of candidates who filed to run in the March 5 Primary Election for offices representing southern Denton County, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 26

Note: Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess will not seek reelection.

Republican

  • Scott Armey
  • Neena Biswas
  • Vlad De Franceschi
  • Brandon Gill
  • John Huffman
  • Luisa Del Rosal
  • Jason Kergosien
  • Joel Krause
  • Doug Robison
  • Mark “Big Rut” Rutledge
  • Burt Thakur

Democrat

Ernest Lineberger

State Senate, District 12

Republican

Tan Parker (i)

Democrat

Stephanie Draper

State House of Representatives, District 57

Republican

Richard Hayes (i)

Democrat

Collin Johnson

State House of Representatives, District 63

Republican

  • Ben Bumgarner (i)
  • Vincent Gallo

Democrat

  • Michelle Beckley
  • Denise Wooten

State House of Representatives, District 64

Republican

  • Lynn Stucky (i)
  • Elaine Hayes
  • Andy Hopper

Democrat

Angela Brewer

State House of Representatives, District 65

Republican

  • Kronda Thimesch (i)
  • Mitch Little

Democrat

Detrick DeBurr

Denton County Sheriff

Republican

Tracy Murphree (i)

Democrat

Frederick Bishop

Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republican

Rob Altman II

Dawn Waye

Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republican

Bobbie Mitchell (i)

