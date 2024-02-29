19-year-old arrested in fatal south Denton shooting of 16-year-old

The Denton Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old man for murder following an investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old Denton resident.

At 11:37 p.m. on Feb. 3, Denton Police and Fire responded to an unconscious person call near Denia Park in south Denton. The 911 caller reported that a male driver was unresponsive, and there was a bullet hole in the vehicle’s window, according to a Denton PD news release. The Denton Fire Department transported the 16-year-old victim, Ely Mendez Gomez, to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators spoke with witnesses on scene, including a female passenger who was in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. All witnesses described a suspect in all dark clothing whose face was concealed by a ski mask at the park. The female passenger additionally reported seeing the suspect with a gun in their hand, according to police.

Over the course of the investigation, additional details were discovered that led detectives to identify Marcus Williams, a 19-year-old Sanger resident, as a person of interest in the case, according to the news release. Through the review of surveillance footage and other digital evidence, detectives determined that Williams — the boyfriend of the female passenger — was following the victim’s vehicle the night of the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, Williams was arrested at a business in the 1500 block of West University Drive and taken to the City of Denton Jail.