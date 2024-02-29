Thursday, February 29, 2024
19-year-old arrested in fatal south Denton shooting of 16-year-old

Photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

The Denton Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old man for murder following an investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old Denton resident.

At 11:37 p.m. on Feb. 3, Denton Police and Fire responded to an unconscious person call near Denia Park in south Denton. The 911 caller reported that a male driver was unresponsive, and there was a bullet hole in the vehicle’s window, according to a Denton PD news release. The Denton Fire Department transported the 16-year-old victim, Ely Mendez Gomez, to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators spoke with witnesses on scene, including a female passenger who was in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. All witnesses described a suspect in all dark clothing whose face was concealed by a ski mask at the park. The female passenger additionally reported seeing the suspect with a gun in their hand, according to police.

Marcus Williams, photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

Over the course of the investigation, additional details were discovered that led detectives to identify Marcus Williams, a 19-year-old Sanger resident, as a person of interest in the case, according to the news release. Through the review of surveillance footage and other digital evidence, detectives determined that Williams — the boyfriend of the female passenger — was following the victim’s vehicle the night of the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, Williams was arrested at a business in the 1500 block of West University Drive and taken to the City of Denton Jail.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

