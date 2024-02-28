Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Sam’s Club in Grapevine celebrating grand reopening of fuel station

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the city of Grapevine

Sam’s Club this weekend will celebrate the grand reopening of the fuel station at its Grapevine location.

The membership warehouse club has been closed since December 2022 due to significant storm damage. Three months ago, the store announced that it will reopen the Grapevine location, 1701 West Hwy 114, in late 2024. But its members-only fuel station will reopen on Friday and offer some exclusive savings on new memberships, according to a news release.

New members who join between March 1-15 will receive a Plus membership for only $60, a $50 savings, for a year-long membership, while Club memberships will be available for new members for only $15, a $35 savings, according to the city of Grapevine. In appreciation of its Grapevine members, the company is giving $5 in Sam’s Cash on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 to members who use Scan & Go Fuel, a mobile pay-at-the-pump method through the Sam’s Club app. These offers are exclusively available in person only at the Grapevine Sam’s Club and are not redeemable in other clubs.

Sam’s Club fuel station details and current gas prices may be found at bit.ly/3uPqkp3. Additional details about the grand reopening are below and additional updates can be found on the Sam’s Club – Grapevine Facebook page at bit.ly/3SUP5Iy. There has not been a recent update about when Sam’s Club plans to reopen the store this year.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

