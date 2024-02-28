Wednesday, February 28, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound firefighters save woman from wildfire

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photos courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department

Flower Mound firefighters assisting with a huge wildfire in the Texas Panhandle rescued an elderly woman Tuesday from her home, which was already on fire.

Flower Mound Fire Department Battalion Chief Wade Woody and Firefighters Jerry Weems and Brody Roberson recently deployed as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike team assisting with the response to the 500,000-acre Smokehouse Creek Fire, which continues to spread north of Pampa and is 0% contained, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. During the crew’s 23-hour shift on Tuesday, they were assigned to check a neighborhood near Canadian. Several homes were already on fire, and the crew was making sure that people had evacuated.

At one home, they found an elderly woman who was unable to leave on her own, and the front and rear of the house were already on fire, according to FMFD. Roberson brought her out of the house while Woody and Weems knocked down enough fire to create a safe exit. The woman was safely evacuated, but her home was lost to the fire.

TIFMAS is a state program that utilizes local firefighters from around the state to provide aid when a fire — or other natural disaster, such as a hurricane — is too much for the local authorities. The state reimburses the town for the deployed firefighters’ overtime, as well as overtime required to cover their shifts.

Previous article
Flower Mound Chamber hands out awards
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.