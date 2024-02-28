Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Flower Mound Chamber hands out awards

By CTG Staff
Citizen of the Year Ryan Rchroer and family
Michael Burgess

By Lori Walker, President, Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce

The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards luncheon on Feb. 9 at the Denton Country Club, where we celebrated our 42nd anniversary and recognized local businesses and organizations.

Congratulations to our winners:

  • Citizen of the Year – Ryan Schroer
  • Business of the Year – PointBank
  • Small Business of the Year – CR Plumbing
  • Volunteer of the Year – Wendy LeSage
  • Ambassador of the Year – Landon Merigold
  • Rookie of the Year – Leena & Meena Ponnapalli (214 Dental Arts)
  • President’s Awards – Courtyard by Marriott Flower Mound, Riverwalk F&B
  • Spirit of Flower Mound Award – Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D.
Greg Retz, River Walk F&B

As we celebrate our 42nd year, one thing has remained constant; the determination and resolve of our members to work hard for the overall good of our community.

No matter the size of your business or non-profit organization, we are looking forward to partnering with you! Give us a call today at 972-539-0500 or sign up online at FlowerMoundChamber.com. We are the Chamber that is on the move!

