Flower Mound Chamber hands out awards

By Lori Walker, President, Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce

The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards luncheon on Feb. 9 at the Denton Country Club, where we celebrated our 42nd anniversary and recognized local businesses and organizations.

Congratulations to our winners:

Citizen of the Year – Ryan Schroer

Business of the Year – PointBank

Small Business of the Year – CR Plumbing

Volunteer of the Year – Wendy LeSage

Ambassador of the Year – Landon Merigold

Rookie of the Year – Leena & Meena Ponnapalli (214 Dental Arts)

President’s Awards – Courtyard by Marriott Flower Mound, Riverwalk F&B

Spirit of Flower Mound Award – Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D.

As we celebrate our 42nd year, one thing has remained constant; the determination and resolve of our members to work hard for the overall good of our community.

No matter the size of your business or non-profit organization, we are looking forward to partnering with you! Give us a call today at 972-539-0500 or sign up online at FlowerMoundChamber.com. We are the Chamber that is on the move!