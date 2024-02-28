Sheriff’s Corner — February 2024

The Professional Standards Unit involves assisting the public with general inquiries, processing job applications, including vacancy announcements, receiving applications, testing applicants, and coordinating interviews and review boards. This unit prepares and maintains a variety of personnel files, and is the liaison between the Sheriff’s Office and the Denton County Human Resources.

The Professional Standards Unit (PSU) consists of a sergeant, three background investigators, one personnel specialist, and two administrative assistants. All employees report directly to the Support Services Captain.

The background investigators are responsible for conducting thorough background investigations for both internal and external applicants. The investigator screens and evaluates candidate viability based on initially submitted documents. The investigator conducts investigative interviews to establish a candidate’s work history, professional aptitude, and state and agency disqualifiers. The investigator researches and reviews compiled resource information to corroborate and substantiate candidates’ background investigations.

Professional Standards maintains all Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) mandated documentation of sworn law enforcement officers. The unit manages the hiring of police officers, communication officers, detention officers, and civilian employees as well as managing and updating the department’s policies and procedures. Last year PSU posted 45 positions, processed more than 3,000 applications, conducted 581 backgrounds, and hired 158 Employees.