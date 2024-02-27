Flower Mound police on scene of barricaded person at River Walk

The Flower Mound Police Department is asking residents to avoid part of the River Walk area Tuesday night due to a situation with a barricaded person.

FMPD said on social media around 6:15 pm. that officers are on scene near Home2 Suites, 4231 River Walk Drive, in regards to a barricaded person in a vehicle.

“The scene is contained but please avoid the area as the incident is ongoing,” the department said in social media posts.

No further information has been shared by FMPD, as of 7:30 p.m., and a police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

