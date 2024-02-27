Flower Mound firefighters deploy to huge Panhandle wildfire

Three Flower Mound Fire Department personnel were deployed Monday night to the Texas Panhandle to assist with a large wildfire response.

Battalion Chief Wade Woody and Firefighters Jerry Weems and Brody Roberson will be deployed up to 14 days as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike team assisting with the response to the 200,000-acre Smokehouse Creek Fire, which continues to spread north of Pampa and is 0% contained, as of Tuesday evening.

TIFMAS is a state program that utilizes local firefighters from around the state to provide aid when a fire — or other natural disaster, such as a hurricane — is too much for the local authorities. The state reimburses the town for the deployed firefighters’ overtime, as well as overtime required to cover their shifts.