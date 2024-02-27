Police save woman trapped in overturned vehicle in south Denton

Denton police officers saved a woman Monday morning after her vehicle went off a bridge and came to a stop upside down in a creek.

About 2:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle drive off a bridge along I-35W, just south of Vintage Boulevard, according to the Denton Police Department. Officers Hupp and Lopez began a search for the vehicle and found it upside down in a creek. As they called out, the woman sounded the horn, and the officers quickly removed their gear to get in the water to help.

Officer Lopez broke the rear driver’s side window and pulled out the woman, who was alone in the vehicle. Both officers helped her to dry ground. Medics treated the woman for non-life-threatening injuries. A DWI investigation is underway, according to Denton PD.

Denton PD shared bodycam footage from one of the officers during the rescue.