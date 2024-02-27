Tuesday, February 27, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

New principal named at Argyle Middle School

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Image courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD announced Tuesday that it has named Dona Lumsden as the new principal at Argyle Middle School, beginning in August.

Lumsden currently serves as the Hilltop Elementary Principal in Argyle ISD. She started in education in 2004 and has more than 15 years of combined experience in secondary administration and teaching. She joined AISD as an AMS Assistant Principal in 2018 after having served 14 years at Lake Dallas Middle School.

Lumsden takes over the role previously held by Scott Gibson, who served as AMS Principal for 15 years until he died in an accident on Jan. 27.

“Argyle Middle School is where I fell in love with Argyle ISD and I’m honored with the opportunity to return,” Lumsden said. “I know firsthand that it’s special to be a part of the AMS staff, and I’m excited to serve our students, families, and community with them. It will be important to me to honor Scott Gibson and never forget the incredible legacy he has left for us to carry on.”

Lumsden will remain at Hilltop Elementary through the end of the school year as she prepares for the transition to AMS, according to a news release from the district. The process for hiring the next Hilltop Elementary Principal will begin in March.

“We are confident Mrs. Lumsden exemplifies the characteristics that the AMS teachers, parents and students prioritize and is committed to honoring the legacy of Mr. Gibson,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “She is an excellent leader, fosters relationships and her valuable experience at the secondary school level will be instrumental to the continued success of AMS.”

Previous article
Northwest ISD names new principal at Justin Elementary
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.