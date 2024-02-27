New principal named at Argyle Middle School

Argyle ISD announced Tuesday that it has named Dona Lumsden as the new principal at Argyle Middle School, beginning in August.

Lumsden currently serves as the Hilltop Elementary Principal in Argyle ISD. She started in education in 2004 and has more than 15 years of combined experience in secondary administration and teaching. She joined AISD as an AMS Assistant Principal in 2018 after having served 14 years at Lake Dallas Middle School.

Lumsden takes over the role previously held by Scott Gibson, who served as AMS Principal for 15 years until he died in an accident on Jan. 27.

“Argyle Middle School is where I fell in love with Argyle ISD and I’m honored with the opportunity to return,” Lumsden said. “I know firsthand that it’s special to be a part of the AMS staff, and I’m excited to serve our students, families, and community with them. It will be important to me to honor Scott Gibson and never forget the incredible legacy he has left for us to carry on.”

Lumsden will remain at Hilltop Elementary through the end of the school year as she prepares for the transition to AMS, according to a news release from the district. The process for hiring the next Hilltop Elementary Principal will begin in March.

“We are confident Mrs. Lumsden exemplifies the characteristics that the AMS teachers, parents and students prioritize and is committed to honoring the legacy of Mr. Gibson,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “She is an excellent leader, fosters relationships and her valuable experience at the secondary school level will be instrumental to the continued success of AMS.”