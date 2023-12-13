Grapevine Sam’s Club to reopen in 2024

Sam’s Club announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen its Grapevine location in late 2024.

The membership warehouse club has been closed since December 2022 due to significant storm damage. The revitalized club, situated at 1701 West Hwy 114, will bring new jobs and innovative services to the community, according to a news release.

Following extensive renovations, Sam’s Club will reintroduce an enhanced shopping experience. With a focus on innovation, the Grapevine location will showcase leading technology from Sam’s Club and improved services. As part of its reopening announcement, Sam’s Club will provide $30,000 through a grant and in-kind charitable donations to support the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE).

In celebration, Sam’s Club is offering the Dallas/Fort Worth market an exclusive discount on new memberships, according to the news release. Potential members can join as a Plus member and get $50 off your next in-club purchase of $50 or more or join as a club member and get $30 off your next in-club purchase of $30 or more.

