Northlake approves new comp plan

Last week, the Northlake Town Council adopted the new Northlake Next Comprehensive Plan 2045, which establishes a vision and blueprint for the fast-growing town’s future.

The town initiated a comprehensive plan update process in Spring 2023. The previous comp plan, called Pathway to 2040, was adopted eight years ago and needed an update. Northlake Next provides the structure and policy direction for the creation of land use and development regulations, with an emphasis on managing growth and enhancing quality of life, according to a town news release. The plan sets the land use outlook through 2045, continuing to preserve 50% of the town for open spaces and large lots, and provides further refinement in land use categories.

“As we continue to grow and build our future, we are committed to preserving our core values: service, innovation, integrity, excellence, trust, and community. These values have been the foundation of our great town, and they will continue to guide us into the future,” said Mayor David Rettig. “In order to achieve a future that reflects the priorities and needs of Northlake’s residents, the process involved close collaboration with the Town Council, local partners, and, most importantly, our community.”

Rettig said residents’ input has been invaluable, and he thanked everyone who has contributed to the effort.

“Your ideas, suggestions, and dedication to shaping the next steps for Northlake are deeply appreciated,” Rettig said. “Together, we are making Northlake a place for generations to come, a place where our children and their children can build their futures with confidence and pride. The Northlake Next Comprehensive Plan 2045 is more than just a document; it is a commitment to our shared vision. I encourage you to explore this plan and take an active role in its implementation.”

Rettig said Northlake Next aims to provide opportunities and quality amenities that will enhance residents’ quality of life and strengthen the local economy.

“Whether it’s improved infrastructure, better access to retail, or safeguarding our natural resources, we have considered every aspect that contributes to a sustainable and prosperous Northlake,” he said.

The new plan was adopted by Town Council on Thursday following an inclusive public participation process with a record number of public engagement opportunities, both in-person and online, the town said in a statement. The process included Town Hall meetings and an online survey, a joint visioning session between Town Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission and Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation boards, multiple Steering Committee meetings and Town Council workshops, and public hearings prior to adoption.

Click here to view the new comp plan.