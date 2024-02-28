Terri Halloran

Terri Gale Halloran gracefully began eternal life on Feb. 24, 2024, after a long and courageous journey with cancer.

Terri was born to Kenneth and Greta Flagg in Lubbock on Oct. 19, 1956. She attended school in Lubbock graduating from Monterey High School in 1975, and then earned a bachelor’s degree in music education at Southwestern University in 1979.

Terri married Frank Halloran on Oct. 23, 1983, in Houston. After living in Nashville, New York, and again in Houston, Terri and Frank set roots in Flower Mound in 1996 where they raised their family (Francis, Kenny, Kelly) and made lifelong relationships through church, work, wrestling, music, and of course reading.

In 1997 Terri earned a master’s degree in library science from the University of North Texas. Terri’s love for reading was shared through her work in public libraries and eventually as the librarian at Timbercreek Elementary for 20 years, where she made lifelong friendships.

Terri’s talent for staging puppet shows, bringing written characters to life, and filling children with imagination will be remembered by all who stepped into her library and most especially by her children. Terri’s love for music was endlessly shared through her lifelong participation in choirs, most recently as a vocalist and bell choir member for the past 25 years in the Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church.

Terri loved deeply and sacrificially. Her musical laugh could be identified in any crowd and her joy for life was felt by everyone she encountered. From the moment she said hello, Terri made a lasting impression with her warmth, compassion, and love for others. She approached each day as an opportunity to learn, grow, and to spend time with loved ones. Her dedication to living a life of purpose and service will remain a constant source of inspiration to her family and friends. Terri’s quiet strength and resolve to live a life full of joy will be her lasting legacy.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Frank, who passed in 2008. While Terri loved music and her library, nothing compared to her love for her children and her grandchildren. Terri is survived by her children, Francis Halloran, Kenny (Cristina) Halloran, and Kelly (Tadas) Rakauskas. Terri’s grandchildren, Oskar, Greta, Franco, Noah, Mallory, and Rylee loved their Chuta/Oma and will always listen for her in the sweet songs of birds and the enjoyment of a good book. Terri is survived by her sisters Pam (Mike) Weeks and Laura (Don) Lewis. Terri is also survived by her dear friend Mark Miller.

If you are so moved, Terri suggested that in lieu of flowers, a contribution to the following organizations that were special to her and her loved ones:

Guardian Therapeutic Horsemanship

www.guardiantherapeutichorsemanship.com

Lewisville Education Foundation

lisdef.com

Trietsch Music Ministry

www.tmumc.org

Lonestar Country Dance Scholarship Fund

lonestardancescholarshipfund.org

A celebration of Terri’s life will be held at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound on Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. CST.